Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1,179.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,963,000 after purchasing an additional 329,029 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $309.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.25 and a 1-year high of $313.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $293.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.70.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.05.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

