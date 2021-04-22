Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,094 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,815 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $254,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $142,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,644.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,710 shares of company stock worth $16,346,419. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $141.04 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EA. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.81.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.