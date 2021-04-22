Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 68,000 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $20,797,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.17, for a total transaction of $20,615,560.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $20,380,960.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total value of $21,104,480.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $20,699,880.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $21,237,760.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.20, for a total value of $2,457,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $16,540,875.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total transaction of $15,818,062.50.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $16,151,625.00.

FB stock opened at $301.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $858.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.14 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.95.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,026,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $1,066,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 459.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 7,055.9% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,667 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,485,000 after acquiring an additional 128,841 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.