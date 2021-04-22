Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 2.0% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $301.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.95. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.14 and a 12-month high of $315.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $20,380,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,619,918 shares of company stock valued at $457,346,443 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

