Falcon Wealth Planning Acquires 8,269 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 4.4% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $97.80. The company had a trading volume of 55,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,962. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.30. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $97.90.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

