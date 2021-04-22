Falcon Wealth Planning Makes New $209,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 38,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 562.9% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 924,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after buying an additional 785,032 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 211.0% during the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 100,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 68,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.3% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.99. 2,337,036 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average is $47.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.