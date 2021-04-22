Falcon Wealth Planning Raises Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.67. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,734. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.48. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $59.70 and a 1 year high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.