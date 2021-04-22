FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 839.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,917,000 after buying an additional 1,757,720 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $4,611,000. Lateef Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $11,285,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $7,418,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $622,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER opened at $58.27 on Thursday. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $62.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -224.12 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

