FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 1,685 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 652.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,232,000 after buying an additional 2,909,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $472,917,000 after buying an additional 1,248,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $89.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.76. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

