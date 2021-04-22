FDx Advisors Inc. Has $395,000 Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $92.35 on Thursday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.62 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

DY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

