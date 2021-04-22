FDx Advisors Inc. Has $475,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.

Shares of CME opened at $206.97 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $216.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.58. The firm has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

