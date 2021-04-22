FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 284 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in LKQ by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in LKQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in LKQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 115,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

LKQ stock opened at $44.45 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $45.06. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

