FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,676 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 976.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 500.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 92,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,163,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EDIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

