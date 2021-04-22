FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278,756 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,184 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,488,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,771,000 after acquiring an additional 700,034 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $107.82 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $66.15 and a 52 week high of $112.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

