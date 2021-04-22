Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Increased to $113.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FRT has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.76.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $109.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.93 and its 200 day moving average is $91.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $613,939,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,417,000 after acquiring an additional 355,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,313,000 after acquiring an additional 324,381 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,678,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 346,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,531,000 after acquiring an additional 153,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

