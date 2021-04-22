Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $238.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RACE. Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Ferrari from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC cut Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $217.00.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $214.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 69.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.50 and a 200 day moving average of $205.56. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $147.08 and a 52 week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth $2,072,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 59.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth $2,239,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 51.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 570.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

