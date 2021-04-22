Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,208,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,092,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.70.

RACE opened at $214.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $147.08 and a 1-year high of $233.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.56.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

