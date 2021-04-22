Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Acquires 9,794 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.32. 1,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,616. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.