Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. trimmed its position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,407 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCBS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCBS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.17. 119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,290. The stock has a market cap of $780.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.72. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%. Research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NCBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $166,975.02. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $75,400.00. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

