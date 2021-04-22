Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Sells 412 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 45,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEM stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $54.07. 589,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,524,211. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

