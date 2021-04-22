First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) versus NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Head to Head Contrast

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NI has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of NI shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of NI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and NI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance 2.41% 6.33% 1.86% NI 12.22% 11.39% 6.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Acceptance and NI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $292.69 million 0.22 $15.36 million N/A N/A NI $270.78 million 1.52 $26.40 million N/A N/A

NI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Acceptance.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Acceptance and NI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A NI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

NI beats First Acceptance on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also offers optional products that provide ancillary reimbursements and benefits in the event of an automobile accident, which include products that offer reimbursements for medical expenses and hospital stays as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident, automobile towing and rental, and ambulance services; and underwrites a tenant homeowner policy that provides contents and liability coverage to customers who are renters. In addition, it offers products through third-party carriers for homeowners, renters, motorcycle, life, and commercial automobile. It primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and Internet. As of December 31, 2017, the company leased and operated 350 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard auto, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

