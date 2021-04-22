First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in First American Financial by 448.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $61.92 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $62.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAF. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

