First Command Bank Buys Shares of 761 iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,863,000.

Shares of CRBN opened at $162.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.64. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $163.58.

