First Command Bank Increases Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

First Command Bank increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 8,270.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMB. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $269,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 322,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,103,000 after acquiring an additional 23,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ EMB opened at $111.07 on Thursday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.08.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.