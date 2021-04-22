First Command Bank Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

First Command Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $229.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $189.53 and a one year high of $319.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CLSA lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.73.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.