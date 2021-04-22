First Command Bank Takes Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 629 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,666,414.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,912,330.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,864 shares of company stock worth $1,178,549 in the last 90 days. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

NYSE:GBX opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.64 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

