First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

FCCO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,621. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $143.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCCO. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

