First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

FHN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $346,832.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

