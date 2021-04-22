First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.45. First Industrial Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on FR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

Shares of NYSE FR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.92. 1,087,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,738. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $50.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.