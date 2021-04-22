First Midwest Bancorp’s (FMBI) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Stephens currently has a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

FMBI stock opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.