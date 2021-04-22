First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FAM)

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

FAM opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $10.89.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

