First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Position Boosted by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SKYY traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,697. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $59.46 and a 1-year high of $112.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.49.

