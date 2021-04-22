First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Bought by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 271,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 27,042 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 39,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

FMB stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,230. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.64. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $57.72.

