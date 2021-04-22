First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

NYSE FEI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $7.15. 152,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,466. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

