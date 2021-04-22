First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.
NYSE FEI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $7.15. 152,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,466. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $7.25.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
