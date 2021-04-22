First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FMY)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

FMY stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $14.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

