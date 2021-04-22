First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:FIV)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.
Shares of FIV opened at $9.42 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01.
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
