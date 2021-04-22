First United Bank Trust Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First United Bank Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 279.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of First United Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $417.47. The stock had a trading volume of 143,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,850. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $399.82 and a 200 day moving average of $375.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

