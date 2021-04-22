First United Bank Trust Makes New $657,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First United Bank Trust bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.89. 160,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,722,916. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.46.

