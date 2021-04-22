First United Bank Trust Sells 211 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First United Bank Trust reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $3,196,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,049,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

DE traded down $4.23 on Thursday, hitting $371.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,261. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.97. The firm has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $117.85 and a 12 month high of $392.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

