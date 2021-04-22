First United Bank Trust Sells 4,707 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First United Bank Trust lessened its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPG. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.61.

NYSE:PPG traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $172.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,478. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $173.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

