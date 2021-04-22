First United Bank Trust Sells 825 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First United Bank Trust lessened its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

IYW traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.95. 2,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,317. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $95.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.