FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $72.61

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.61 ($0.95) and traded as high as GBX 85.85 ($1.12). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 84 ($1.10), with a volume of 2,468,646 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 70.63 ($0.92).

The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 91.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 72.61.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

