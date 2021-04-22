Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Flex stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.19. 4,254,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,185,517. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. Flex has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Flex will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,107 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 5.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth $1,580,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Flex by 14.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,400,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after acquiring an additional 179,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

