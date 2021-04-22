Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FOR. Bank of America increased their price objective on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.
Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 157.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Forestar Group Company Profile
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
