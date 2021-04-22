Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FOR. Bank of America increased their price objective on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. Forestar Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%. Research analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 157.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

