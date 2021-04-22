Fortem Financial Group LLC Buys 62 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $503.21 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $475.93 and its 200 day moving average is $509.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $477.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.17.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.