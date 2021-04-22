Fortem Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

NYSE BAC opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average is $31.53. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $331.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

