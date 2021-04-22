Fortem Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC)

Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000.

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF stock opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.03. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $73.38.

