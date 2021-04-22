Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 295 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises 1.4% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $154.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $76.76 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Vertical Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.48.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

