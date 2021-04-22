Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.32

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.32 and last traded at $44.28, with a volume of 5694 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.03.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average of $41.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fortis by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Fortis by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

