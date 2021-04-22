Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Fortive posted sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year sales of $5.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Fortive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.35. Fortive has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $82.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

